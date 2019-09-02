Christie Brinkley, 65, Looks Ageless While Sipping Prosecco On Boat

Christie Brinkley sure knows how to promote her organic Prosecco.

As fans know, Brinkley is one of the proud owners of Bellissima Prosecco, which is made in Italy. Over the past few weeks, she has been flooding her account with sexy shots to promote the new business venture, and that’s exactly what she did earlier today. In the stunning new series of images, Brinkley shared a few shots of her Labor Day weekend onboard a boat.

In the first photo in the series, Brinkley sits on a boat with a body of water just behind her back, leaning her head back as her long, blonde locks flow in the wind. She appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup as she covers the majority of her face with a big pair of black sunglasses. The supermodel holds a bottle of Prosecco in one hand and rests the other on the tanning pad of the boat.

The 65-year-old has her killer figure on display in a tight-fitting white long-sleeved bodysuit that she wears tucked into her light denim jeans. The second photo in the series is very similar to the first, only in this one, Christie is striking a slightly different pose while still wearing a huge grin on her face. The next few images in the deck give a few different views of the large yacht.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Brinkley a ton of attention from fans with over 3,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Brinkley know she looks gorgeous while countless others let her know that they want to try her Prosecco.

“Cheers to the happiest person ever on IG!,” one follower commented.

“You look so beautiful Christie,” another chimed in.

“Just tried Bellissima…omg….it was soooo good!!! You need to do tv ads,” one more wrote.

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Christie chatted about her new brand and why she is so excited about it. According to the stunner, there are three different iterations, including the Doc Brut, the sparkling Rose, and the zero sugar sparkling wine. In the interview, Brinkley shared that she’s all about making every single day a celebration, and explained that the name Bellissima means “most beautiful.” Furthermore, she noted that the Prosecco serves a ton of other purposes other than just drinking.

“Did you know that prosecco is not just for sipping? This gorgeous white chocolate cake is infused with Bellissima rosé, which enhances the creaminess of the white chocolate,” the model shared. “And it’s layered with European buttercream made with strawberries soaked in prosecco!”

Fans can purchase the wine from Splash Wines.