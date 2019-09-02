Lily-Rose Depp Steals Venice Film Festival Spotlight In Billowing Strapless Powder-Lilac Dress

Lily-Rose Depp is turning heads. The 20-year-old daughter to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis stepped onto the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet in a dress that would likely have anyone blown away. The model and rising actress has made The Daily Mail‘s headlines today for just this reason.

Photos showed Lily-Rose wowing as she attending the premiere for her new movie The King. The star was looking a veritable picture in a billowing and strapless gown in a powder shade of lavender, with fashionistas likely losing their minds over how chic, stylish, and elegant the number was. Lily-Rose’s supermodel frame appeared to have been outfitted perfectly, with just the right amount of skin on show. While the dress was floor-length, its fitted waist panels and ruched bust details accentuated the star’s slim waist, with a matching choker-like accessory drawing the eye to her toned upper body.

Lily posed for her red carpet moment with a mix of confidence and sensuality, with images showing just why this fashion face was cherry-picked by now-deceased Chanel director, Karl Lagerfeld. The blonde had her hair glamorously swept up into a bun with loose-flowing curls framing her face – something about the finish here suited the dress’ sweeping feel perfectly.

As The Daily Mail reports, Lily-Rose was joined by co-star and rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Lily-Rose’s profile in the acting world may be rising, but the star still finds herself associated with her high-profile modeling career. Walking those runways for Chanel’s Haute Couture collections propelled this star to front-page news for a stunning bridal look in 2017. Lily even wore Chanel for a photocall just prior to her red carpet appearance today. Of course, the star has also fronted the luxury French brand’s fragrances.

Speaking to Vogue about working with the brand, Depp revealed that the label means a lot to her.

“My first memories of Chanel are really actually quite family-orientated. Digging around in my mum’s closet. You know, Chanel is really the first thing that comes to mind when I think of fashion because I would try on all of her dresses and shoes – even though I was in diapers at the time! There’s actually a picture of me in a diaper wearing Chanel pumps. And same with the fragrances. My mum and my grandmother always wore Chanel fragrances, No.5 in particular, so that scent is really nostalgic as well.”

Lily-Rose joins other celebrities who have fronted the Chanel; Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley have both modeled for the designer. Of course, Lily-Rose’s own mother Vanessa has been the brand’s face many times over.