‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star John Paul Jones Finally Apologizes For Causing Drama At Chris & Krystal’s Wedding

Bachelor in Paradise star John Paul Jones is speaking out one week after he was seen wreaking havoc at the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 lovebirds Chris and Krystal exchanged vows at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico as the sixth season of the ABC summertime dating show filmed, but some personal drama between Jones and castmate Derek Peth threatened to ruin the nuptials.

During the reception, Jones, who’s affectionately called JPJ by members of Bachelor Nation, confronted Peth about his relationship with Tayshia Adams as wedding guests looked on. During an awkward exchange, JPJ threatened to bring Peth down if he continued to pursue Tayshia. He also accused Peth of using women to help create content for his podcast.

In a new interview with Extra, Jones said he is sorry for his behavior.

“Anything can happen at any given time. It is unfortunate it happened during their wedding,” the Bachelor in Paradise star said. Jones then apologized directly to the newlyweds.

“I apologize, Chris and Krystal, if I put a damper on your special day.”

Jones also took to Instagram to post a lengthy apology. The onetime Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite wrote that he deeply regrets his actions at the wedding. JPJP admitted he did not use good judgment as he came at Peth in the middle of Chris and Krystal’s special day. The Bachelor Nation star admitted that he wishes he had acted in a more mature way.

You can see John Paul Jones’ apology to Chris and Krystal below.

Last week, the Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds talked to Access Online about the embarrassing drama JPJ caused at their wedding. The argument between Jones and Peth was, unfortunately, witnessed by the couple’s family and friends as well as several stunned current contestants on the ABC dating show.

Krystal said the incident put “a dark cloud” over her wedding festivities, while Chris added he’s “definitely not a fan” of Jones.

“It was just a complete lack of awareness … with friends and family there and it being (Krystal’s) day … to take away from that is completely selfish,” Chris told Access. “And to see our friends and family, especially when it happened right in front of my mom. He owes my wife an apology.”

Now that John Paul Jones has issued an official apology to the bride and groom, he can get on with his love connection prospects in Paradise. Unfortunately, his outburst probably won’t score him any points with Tayshia, but fans will have to watch to see if he faces repercussions for his actions.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.