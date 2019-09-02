Brielle Biermann Rocks White Cowboy Hat & Cleavage-Baring Tank: ‘Too Many Shots Not Enough Water’

Brielle Biermann is putting on yet another sexy display for fans.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Biermann is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans in a ton of NSFW outfits. Though she currently resides in Atlanta near her famous family, the reality star is vacationing in Nashville, Tennessee, where she seems to be having an incredible time. In the most recent image that was shared with her legion of fans, Biermann was looking incredible during a night out on the town.

In the hot, new shot, the blonde beauty poses for a photo at a bar with a male friend. In the snapshot, Brielle puts her arm around her friend and is all smiles for the camera. She wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and sports a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The bombshell puts on a sexy display in a cleavage-baring white tank top and a pair of tight denim shorts or jeans.

Her male pal also looks straight into the camera for the photo while clad in a black graphic t-shirt with black and white striped sleeves. Like Biermann, he also rocks a white-colored cowboy hat for the photo-op.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Brielle plenty of attention from her army of fans, including 33,000 likes, in addition to almost 200 comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Biermann know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few others chimed in the let her know that they are also huge fans of Nashville.

“Can I just say you look soo much prettier without so much makeup?! Your skin is amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Love Nashville. You are precious!” another fan commented.

“Nashville is my favorite city!! Enjoy and have a great time!” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Brielle took a road trip to Nashville, where she posed for another insanely sexy photo-op. In the first pic in the series of two, she stood outside of her white Range Rover and struck a sexy pose. While leaning one arm against her car, Brielle held the gas pump with the other hand as she looked down and filled up the vehicle. The reality star looked picture-perfect in a tiny green-colored tank that barely contained her cleavage, along with a matching pair of sweats.

Like her recent post, this one earned her rave reviews with over 600-plus comments.