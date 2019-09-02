Alexis Ren Spills Out Of Tiny Black Bikini Top In Sexy Beach Snap

Alexis Ren has been relatively quiet on her Instagram account as of late but she broke her silence this weekend with a sizzling new snap that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The latest addition to her feed was shared on Monday, September 2, and instantly became a hit with her 13.2 million followers who haven’t seen a new photo of the babe in over a week. In the photo, the beauty appeared to be hanging on to every last bit of summer by spending a relaxing day on the beach in Malibu, California, and found the perfect opportunity to take a steamy selfie that has proved hard to be ignored.

With the gorgeous scenery of the near-cloudless sky and shoreline behind her, Alexis sent pulses racing as she posed for the close-up snap while wearing nothing but a minuscule black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The tiny triangle-style top was hardly enough to contain the bombshell’s voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from its wide, plunging neckline, creating a seriously NSFW display of cleavage that her followers certainly did not seem to mind.

From the bottom of the frame, the social media sensation’s millions of followers were also able to get a peek at the stunner’s flat midsection and rock-hard abs, though a better look at them was not but a short scroll down her feed.

To add to her sexy beach day look, Alexis stacked on a set of silver necklaces that fell down her exposed decolletage and sported a pair of dainty earrings that just barely peeked out from her long, brunette locks. Her hair appeared damp — likely from taking a dip in the cool ocean prior to the photo being taken — and messily fell down around her face, spilling over her shoulders and grazing her exposed chest.

The beauty completed the look with a light face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and coat of mascara that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram model began showering her latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the sultry shot has already racked up nearly 300,000 likes within just two hours of going live to the platform. Mega-fans took their admiration for the sexy beach snap to the comments section, which has been filled with over 1,000 notes and compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Everyone loves you,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexis was “gorgeous as always.”

Loading...

“My therapy is looking at ur face,” commented a third.

Though Alexis has been relatively inactive on Instagram as of late, her recent shares have still sent temperatures soaring. Another set of photos shared last week saw the beauty going topless and again getting sandy on the beach, putting on a display that her followers went absolutely wild for.