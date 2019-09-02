Pete Davidson’s New Girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, Has Some Very Revealing Pics On Instagram

Pete Davidson is officially dating again. The SNL comedian was fueling major rumors after appearing at the Venice Film Festival with ballerina and actress Margaret Qualley, although their status as a couple has already been confirmed by both Page Six and The Daily Mail. The latter media outlet even appeared to see Pete and Margaret’s latest street appearance in the Italian city as a confirmation of their relationship, with photos showing the pair holding hands as they strolled streets.

Margaret comes with quite an impressive history. The rising actress may have found her name in the cast list for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but this 24-year-old comes with a solid background in ballet. The brunette was a dance student at the North Carolina School of the Arts, with her resume also including an apprenticeship at the American Ballet Theater and an offer to become an apprentice at the North Carolina Dance Theater. This multi-faceted star has also pursued modeling for major brands including Chanel and Valentino, although her eyes now seem set on conquering a Hollywood career.

Margaret doesn’t come with the world’s biggest Instagram following, she has 275,000 followers. With what appears to be a high-profile relationship to her name, though, this girl’s following will likely rise. Margaret’s Instagram account seems to show a mix of her style, fun-loving moments, and travels, although there are some racy shots on the feed.

A post made at the end of 2017 saw Margaret flaunting her slender and ballerina-trained body in barely-there white lingerie as she posed for the camera in a strappy white bra. Likewise a reminder of Margaret’s womanly status has been a seemingly-topless update, although this photo was keeping things safe.

Margaret also seems to be a swimwear lover. Swimsuit updates don’t appear to be a regular deal on the star’s feed, although a sweet family moment did see Margaret show off her beach-ready body.

Pete remains best known for his high-profile relationship and engagement to singer Ariana Grande. Last year saw the former couple embark on a whirlwind romance, with Grande finding herself engaged after just 24 days of dating. The relationship collapsed in October 2018, with the newly-single Ariana ushering in the thank u, next era. Pete himself seemed to move on relatively quickly, with short-lived romance with actress Kate Beckinsale making headlines for its giant age gap – Kate is 45.

With the Kate Beckinsale split out of the way, it looked like Pete was back on the market. Clearly, he’s found a new lady.