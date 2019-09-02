Rita Ora Rocks Low-Cut, Skintight Garment For Croatia Performance

Rita Ora is no stranger to wearing eye-catching garments, and her latest Instagram post has caught the attention of many.

The “Shine Ya Light” songstress wore a custom made, skintight garment in Croatia which had all her single titles written all over it. The low-cut number revealed her chest which was accessorized with some chain necklaces. Ora kept her hair down and slightly wavy for the performance and shared numerous photos of her interacting with the crowd. The matching two-piece showed off a little midriff and cleavage while she looked to be having the time of her life. In her caption, she stated she performed to 60,000 people.

Within an hour, the post racked up more than 90,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Can I have that outfit?” one user asked.

“THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE,” another wrote.

“Imagine being this beautiful,” a third shared.

“THIS OUTFIT IS THE BEST AND THAT’S A FACT,” a fourth fan insisted.

“You looked gorgeous!! so happy you had fun, I love you so much,” a fifth follower commented.

Rita has been no stranger to the stage this year as she previously kicked off her “Phoenix” world tour in March in Melbourne, Australia, at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month. She embarked on the European leg in April which included a show at London’s iconic O2 Arena the following month.

In 2012, she released her debut album, Ora, that not only debut at No. 1 in the U.K., but it also achieved three consecutive No. 1 singles: “Hot Right Now,” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.,” featuring Tinie Tempah, and “How We Do (Party),” according to Official Charts.

After releasing numerous singles in between, she released her long-awaited second studio album, Phoenix, six years later in 2018. The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. and sparked a number of hit singles around the world, including “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” with Liam Payne, and “Let You Love Me.”

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 23.9 million monthly listeners, making her the 68th most played act in the world.

Ora has been recognized numerous times at the BRIT Awards and was nominated twice at this year’s ceremony in the category for British Video of the Year, per Telegraph. Last year, she won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for Dance Video for “Lonely Together” with Avicii, which People reported.

To keep up with Rita Ora, follow her Instagram account.