Dove Cameron Shuts Down Instagram With Icy Pink Hair, Gucci Shoes, & Starbucks

Dove Cameron comes with the kind of beauty that seems to work regardless of the finish. The Descendants actress rocks fiery purple hair on-screen and platinum blonde locks as her trademark, although the 23-year-old’s latest social media update has shown some experimenting. Dove has updated her Instagram with a brand-new look, a little designer injection, and a reminder that she comes fully caffeinated. Something about the snap seems to have driven the platform into total meltdown.

Earlier today, Dove updated her account. The actress appeared in her signature, fuss-free way, although there was no denying that Cameron had gone girlie. The star was rocking a brand-new and icy pink hairdo, with her glossy and curled locks looking on-point with a center parting. Admittedly, there was somewhat of a bombshell finish to Cameron’s photo. With a slight pouting attitude, Cameron was pulling off her simple edge with a touch of attitude.

This photo wasn’t just ticking boxes on the hair front, though. Dove was showing off her impeccable sense of style with an all-black outfit offering simplicity, although semi-sheer panels on the star’s top were upping the ante. Likewise chic were the star’s black Gucci loafers. These appeared resting up against a ledge as the actress sat, with gold buckles on the shoes displaying the well-known logo.

An iced Starbucks beverage accompanied Dove. There was, however, no caption.

It looks like Dove and her selfie have locked Instagram right down. The update racked up over 810,000 likes in just two hours, with the same time frame bringing over 4,000 fans into the comments section.

When it comes to hair dye, the celebrity world has more than delivered in recent years. Kylie Jenner has gone icy blue, although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for switching up her hair color on a regular basis. Other fans of bold-colored hairdos include rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

As to Gucci, it looks like Hollywood is in love with the Italian brand. Rapper Gucci Mane seems to have made it his moniker, with the logo itself regularly seen on the likes of Beyonce, Kourtney Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid. The model has even been photographed in loafers similar to the ones donned by Dove today.

Starbucks — well that one is just a given. While the general population seems to adore the coffee chain, the celebrity world is right up there with it.

Dove has 30.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.