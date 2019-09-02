Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage & Spreads Legs In Latest Snap

Tarsha Whitmore has spent most of the summer months thrilling her fans with photos that showcase her fabulous figure. On Monday, the beauty updated her Instagram account with a post in which she wore a little more clothing than usual but still looked stunning.

In the double post, the brunette model looked to be seated at a table in an outdoor cafe. It was a cozy setting, but Whitmore’s eye-popping display stole the show. She sat with her legs spread open with one foot in the chair as she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top with a plunging neckline that accentuated her voluptuous cleavage.

Whitmore paired the top with a black pair of tiny black shorts that showed off her toned legs. She added a bit of glam to the look with a small Gucci bag around her waist. She also sported a white pair of Nike sneakers. Whitmore wore a large pair of black sunglasses that covered most of her face, except for her lips, which had a pink color on them. She wore her long hair down behind her shoulders.

In one snap, the beauty gave the camera a serious look, while in the second photo, she looked off to the side. She looked chic and relaxed as she held a cup of coffee in her hand.

Followers loved the snaps, with many leaving behind fire and smiling emoji in the comments. The post garnered over 5,000 likes within an hour of going live, which is not a bad response considering the social media influencer has 539,000 followers.

“She’s done it again,” wrote one follower.

One fan told Whitmore she was a goddess, while many others chimed in said she was gorgeous.

Whitmore is an ambassador for Oh Polly, which sells women’s clothing internationally. However, the outfit she wore Monday was from Meshki, an Australian apparel company. While the model was seated, it was clear that the outfit clung to her every curve.

The stunner does not seem to mind talking about those curves and the work that has gone into it. In an August Instagram post, Whitmore told a fan that her booty was natural but that she had undergone breast augmentation earlier this year.

Loading...

She certainly does not seem to mind showing off her body, and she seems to be comfortable enough in her own skin to pose in some risqué bikinis.

Fans wanting to keep up with the beauty can follow her Instagram account.