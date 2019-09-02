Kim Kardashian Just Did Her Own Makeup & Instagram Is Absolutely Loving It

Kim Kardashian might roll with glam squads galore, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been proving that she’s pretty nimble-fingered herself when it comes to makeup. The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram with a photo proving just how well she can apply cosmetics unaided. Of course, the post came as a reminder that the 38-year-old is also the world’s best brand ambassador.

Kim updated her account today as most New Yorkers were settling into the afternoon. Given Kim’s Calabasas, California, location, the post likely came as a midday one for her.

The photo showed Kim in selfie mode. The low-frills finish was a million miles from the glossy and professionally-shot images that appear on KKW Beauty’s Instagram, although the gritty feel only seemed to enhance the effect. The star appeared shot from the chest up, with a one-shouldered look flashing hints of a red-and-black top. This photo wasn’t about the wardrobe, though. Kim had snapped herself looking perfectly made up, with defined lip liner, stunning highlighting, and deep bronzer applied to her face amid smoky-effect eye details and spot-on foundation.

Kim took to her caption to mention that the glammed-up look was fully self-applied, with a mention of which products she used for any fans eyeing up her merchandise.

Instagram is absolutely loving it.

“Looks perfect” came from Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro.

“Your makeup is STUNNING! Gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“Wow you killed it,” another added.

“I’m freaking out she looks so amazing” was another comment throwing the star praise.

Loading...

A positive response also seemed to manifest by virtue of how quickly the post racked up likes. Over 381,000 were clocked within just 50 minutes of the photo going live. The same time frame brought over 2,100 fans into the comments section.

Kim now comes as a cosmetics icon. The star’s bestselling KKW Beauty brand has become one of the most popular around, although Kim faces stiff competition from younger sister Kylie Jenner’s 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics brand. With Kylie aged 22, though, the Lip Kit brand seems to target a younger audience. Perfect for Kim, who seems to have a solid grip on everyone over the age of 25. The star regularly appears in promotions for her brand, with its success having seen Kim branch out into fragrances.

Kim does often opt for unusual promotions. Earlier this year, the star used her own grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell to showcase the apparent benefits of KKW Beauty’s body products. Clearly, though, Kim doing her makeup herself is proving just one more way this mogul can rake in the engagement.