Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Goes Topless At The Burning Man Festival

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham is no stranger to sharing her skin-baring pics on Instagram. From nude pics to sultry bikini snapshots to glamorous photographs, Alexina has proven time and again that she can pull off all types of looks without putting in any effort.

The stunning model was recently attending the famous Burning Man Festival, which took place from August 25 to September 2 in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. Alexina treated her fans to multiple pictures of herself from the festival and in her latest share, she could be seen wearing nothing but a skimpy thong.

The model turned her back toward the camera to expose her derriere and as she was topless, she also flashed major sideboob to titillate her fans.

In the caption, Alexina wrote that she’s feeling wild and free in the desert and the best part is that there is no one to judge her. The model added that she had the most amazing six days at the festival.

Within six hours of going live, the picture has gathered more than 30,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of Alexina’s fellow models, including Kelly Gale, Lorena Rae and Sanne Vloet, among others.

“Great work and what a body,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This looks like an awesome experience,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote that it’s surprising for him to know that Alexina cares about anyone judging her.

“Who is gonna judge this beauty?” he questioned.

Other fans, per usual, used different words and phrases to praise the model, including “absolutely stunning,” “hottest body on Instagram,” “goddess,” and “look at those legs!”

Alexina treated her fans and followers to two other pics from different days of the festival.

In one of the pics, she could be seen dressed up in a tighter-than-skin robot-print attire to give off some Mad Max vibes.

In the second picture, the model was featured rocking a black bra and panties with black leggings and boots.

According to an article by Time, Burning Man is an annual counter-cultural event famous for its performances, art installations and party-like atmosphere. Every year, the event is attended by thousands of people, including prominent celebrities.

In fact, a look at Instagram shows that a lot of models, influencers and artists have been in attendance this year, including Alexina’s fellow models Kelly Gale and Kesley Merritt.