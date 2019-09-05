Josefine Forsberg Shows Off Hot Body As She Performs A Headstand Near A Swimming Pool

Swedish model Josefine Forsberg, popular among her 1 million Instagram fans for sharing her risque snaps every week, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new pic.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen wearing an olive-green bikini which allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs and derriere. Fans were treated to a generous display of skin as the model posed for the snap by performing a headstand.

The snap was captured next to a swimming pool, and according to the geotag, it was captured in Estepona — a resort town on the Costa del Sol in southern Spain.

Within an hour of posting, Josefine’s hot picture has accrued more than 11,000 likes and over 130 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible figure and strength.

In the caption, Josefine informed her fans that she specially went to India for a three-week yoga teaching training. She added that she and her brother are holding yoga classes in Spain at the moment and they can’t be grateful enough for the opportunity.

She also informed her fans that the picture was captured by David Sahlberg.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Josefine is a perfect woman.

Another one added that the model looks amazing in the snap.

While a third fan wrote the following to praise the model.

“Goddess! That strength, poise and persistence! Proud of you.”

Prior to sharing the hot picture, Josefine treated her fans to another sultry lingerie picture, one which sent temperatures soaring.

Rocking a stylish off-white lingerie set from her very own collection called Tigelle Intimates, the model wore a full face of makeup, let her tresses down, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 24,000 likes and over 260 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Emma Hernan, Arianny Celeste and Avital Cohen, to name a few.

“Wow, you look so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are to die for,” another one wrote.

While a third fan said that Josefine has the most fantastic curves on Instagram, adding that she’s beautiful.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Josefine was born in Sweden, but she also worked in Barcelona, Spain, for a long time. Although she has posted paid promotions with many brands on her Instagram, she rose to fame after becoming an ambassador for Lounge Underwear, which made her skin-baring pics go viral on the photo-sharing platform.