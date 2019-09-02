Niykee Heaton Smolders In Sultry Black Bikini For New Instagram Pic

Niykee Heaton is enjoying the late summer temperatures poolside, and she is giving her Instagram fans something to look at this week. Over the weekend, the singer and model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot in which she shows off her killer curves while wearing a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the 24-year-old singer is posing poolside as she holds a Canon camera next to her head, suggesting that she is snapping a selfie on a mirror. The model is posing poolside somewhere in Calabasas, California — as the geotag she included with her post suggests. She is rocking a black two-piece bathing suit boasts a sporty top with two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a straight-cut bodice that looks like a sports bra extending below her chest. However, the top’s low-cut neckline and tight fit helps accentuate Heaton’s cleavage.

The model teamed her to top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps sit high on her sides — coming up to her waist — and low at the front, enhancing her hourglass figure by contrasting her voluptuous lower body with her itty-bitty midsection. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, NATURYL by NBK, is her own brand.

She accessorized her look with a delicate gold chain around her waist, which gives it a touch of sparkle. Heaton is posing with one hip to the side and legs slightly apart in a way that further accentuates the curves of her body. The singer is wearing her dark blonde hair with her signature bangs down in perfectly straight strands that cascade all the way to her waist. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the viewer with her lips parted in a seductive way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Heaton shared with her almost 3 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 66,200 likes within a little over a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 280 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the singer and model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for the Illinois native.

Loading...

“I’m about to have a heat stroke,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Omg your cheekbones [two drooling emoji] yessss girl,” another user chimed in.

“You’re the heat advisory,” a third fan raved.