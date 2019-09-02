Sommer Ray Does A Slow Pole Dance While Rocking A Mostly Nude Booty

The Sir Mix A Lot anthem, “I Like Big Butts And I Can Not Lie,” comes to mind as Sommer Ray shakes her ample booty in a sexy pole dance video on Instagram. The likable fitness model posted the memorable share for her 22.2 million followers to enjoy on Labor Day.

For her outdoor performance, Sommer wore very little. She had on a skimpy bra top coupled with a tiny thong bottom that looked peachy — not only because of its color but also because of who was wearing the slightly indecent ensemble.

Throughout the video, Sommer remained relaxed as she flaunted her supple body while dancing to a slow beat. At one point, she turned toward the camera, putting her taut tummy and tiny waist on view. Another time, her enviable thigh gab took center stage.

At one point, she slightly stuck out her tongue while holding onto the pole. In another instant, the athletic social media celebrity gracefully wound around that same pole while touching the top knot she rocked for the video.

The appreciation for Sommer’s most recent upload came fast and furious, with nearly half-a-million likes showing approval within less than an hour of being shared. Meanwhile, many fans couldn’t wait to write in the comments section.

“Can I please give you a hug,” begged one fan, speaking directly to the 22-year-old stunner.

“This is what I wake up to. the most beautiful video I have ever seen,” stated someone else.

You are my sunshine sommer, my only sunshine,” said another, adding a sun emoji for effect.

“Sommer is like the sun she brightens the day,” remarked a like-minded follower who spoke up on September 2.

Sommer’s sexy pole dance seemed to show the pretty model to be in good spirits. This wasn’t exactly the case when she showed up for a recent Instagram post, according to The Inquisitr.

Loading...

“On Sunday, her most recent Instagram upload — captioned “small boobs, big dreams” — seemed to sum up this beautiful fitness model’s mood of the moment.”

Apparently, after reading the uplifting comments for her September 1 upload, Sommer slid into a better frame of mind. Maybe she caught on to the concept of self-love after realizing how much others love her and her beauty.

Apparently, this unexpected Monday performance via a pole dance on the social media network was her way to say she is OK and then some. After all, Sommer Ray is tops in her field and she couldn’t have reached such a professional high if she did not offer countless admirable qualities for others to want to emulate and to praise.