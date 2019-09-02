‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Throwback Photos Of Son: ‘See You Soon’

Fans were shocked when news broke that Amber Portwood had been arrested back in July. The Teen Mom OG star was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. Since her arrest, Amber has been to court and has visitations with her son. There is a restraining order in place between her and Andrew Glennon, though. Recently, Amber took to Instagram to share three throwback photos of her young son.

“I miss and love you bubba. Goodnight everyone and keep your head up. Sending all my love to the #beautifulsouls in the world,” Amber wrote. She included a photo of her son sleeping.

Amber also shared an Instagram photo of her son only a few months old. In the photo, Amber is sitting in bed and her son is laying on her legs. On Sunday night, she shared one more photo of her son. In the photo posted to Instagram, James is on his belly with his head lifted, looking at the camera. She included a sweet caption with the third photo.

“Love you and see you soon little bubba,” Amber wrote.

The photos come just before the Teen Mom OG reunion special is set to air on MTV. Although Amber was not able to travel to New York City, Dr. Drew visited Amber at her Indiana home and sat down with her for an interview. According to a report from Us Weekly, during the interview, Amber wasn’t able to say too much about the incident, but she wanted to be able to get her side of the story out.

According to the report, Amber talks to her team behind the cameras and says, “I really need some assurance. Can you talk to my lawyers and just please, figure something out? I want to get my side of the story out.”

Amber was originally introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and Gary Shirley found out they were expecting their first child together, a daughter. The couple then went on to share their story on Teen Mom OG, but the two eventually split.

Cameras have followed Amber and all of her ups and downs over the years. The most recent season of Teen Mom OG followed Amber’s relationship with Andrew Glennon.

The Teen Mom OG reunion special will air Monday night on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Amber Portwood.