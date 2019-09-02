Mel B Shares Gets Naked In Latest Instagram Pic, Poses With Dog

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, has shared a very revealing photo to her Instagram and has caught the attention of many.

The “Feels So Good” hitmaker has been recently been doing talks about her book, Brutally Honest, around the U.K. and did an event in London last night at the Savoy Theatre.

For her latest Instagram post, she shared a boomerang with her sister, Danielle, in their hotel. Mel is wearing a short dress, lifting up her leg, while her sister is in a full-body garment, lifting up their dog. The post also consists of a photo where Mel is sitting down, appearing completely naked and holding onto her breasts, while sitting to get her hair and makeup done. She is holding her dog in her lap while she is staring into the mirror in front of her.

Within eight hours, the post racked up over 18,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You look beautiful!” one user wrote.

“You are a stunner. So proud of you with these brutally honest shows. Have so much respect for you, the show was incredibly emotional!” another shared.

“My God how beautiful you are Melanie,” another mentioned.

“Naked is the way to BE,” a fourth follower insisted.

“You’re sizzling sexy,” a fifth fan commented.

Aside from promoting her book, Mel has been busy on tour with the Spice Girls, who reunited last year. The “Say You’ll Be There” chart-toppers kicked off their U.K. & Ireland “Spice World 2019” tour in May in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park and ended in London at the city’s iconic Wembley Stadium in June. So far, the show has only enjoyed one leg and a total of 13 shows.

At the height of their career, the Spice Girls sold millions of records and became one of the bestselling girl groups of all time, which the Evening Standard reported.

In 1998, Mel B released her first solo single, “I Want You Back,” featuring American rapper Missy Elliott. The track debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. with sales of over 80,000, per IMDb.

Since then, she has released numerous singles which have entered the top 20 in the U.K.

To date, she has released two studio albums — Hot and L.A. State of Mind. Her last solo release was in 2005.

Mel has three daughters — Phoenix Chi Gulzar, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, and Madison Brown Belafonte — with three different fathers — Jimmy Gulzar, Eddie Murphy, and Stephen Belafonte, which The Sun noted.

To keep up with what Mel B is up to, follow her Instagram account.