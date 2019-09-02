‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: Fashion, Murder, & The Start Of A Romance

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of September 9 reveal an action packed week. It seems as if Forrester Creations is getting ready for a new fashion show, a certain detective is investigating a murder, and sparks begin to fly between old friends.

Forrester Creations Preps For Fashion Show

Keith Carlos reprises his role as Danny.

B&B’s favorite model is back. Carlos, who was the first male winner of America’s Next Top Model, will return to the CBS soap opera on September 12 and 13, according to Highlight Hollywood.

It appears as if Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will throw herself into her work after having to give up her daughter. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will seek vengeance, per The Inquisitr. She may conveniently take out her frustrations on the Hope for the Future line and frustrate Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) as a way to get back at her after having her heart broken for a second time.

The fashion house will host a show, and it seems as if Danny will take a break from bartending and strut his stuff on the runway. Since Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) were recently fired, it remains to be seen who will join him on the catwalk this time around.

Detective Sanchez Is On The Prowl

Jeremy Ray Valdez returns as Detective Alex Sanchez on September 9 and 10.

Det. Sanchez is convinced that Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death was not an accident. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will find evidence proving that she was run off the road. If Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) confirms his suspicions that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is responsible, the designer can face some serious jail time.

Romance May Be In The Cards For Carter

Lawrence Saint-Victor appears as Carter Walton on September 12.

Carter Walton is Forrester Creations’ legal eagle. The enigmatic and handsome lawyer is often seen officiating B&B’s numerous weddings. However, it seems as if he will soon have a meatier storyline, per She Knows Soaps.

Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) is a single mom. She returned to Los Angeles from Paris last year and announced that she and Rick Forrester were going to get a divorce. However, Maya may not be single for very long. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that a love triangle may be in the cards when Rick returns from Paris and fights for the mother of his child.

Henry Joseph Samiri will also return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Douglas Forrester on September 10.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.