Sharon Stone, 61, Rocks A Tiny Bikini & Drives Her Fans Wild

Sharon Stone thrilled her followers with an Instagram update that showed her looking fabulous wearing a tiny bikini.

In the snap, the award-winning actress stood beside a pool with her arms over her head. She wore a light blue, string bikini and a pair of sunglasses. With her short hair combed back, she looked straight a the camera with a serious look on her face. Her body looked toned and fantastic. Beside her was television host Marta Bloom and, presumably, Ron Bloom.

The Basic Instinct star did not say anything in the post’s caption, but Marta commented in the post and said that the “Sharon Squad” was coming to the rescue.

Followers loved the snap and couldn’t help but comment on the celebrity’s incredible figure.

“Beautiful and ageless wonderful lady,” wrote one admirer.

One follower told the actress that was still hot, while many fans told her she looks amazing.

“Are you kidding??? Amazing,” said one fan.

One fan told Stone she looked beautiful at her age, while another fan said the actress looked beautiful at any age.

Fans of the star will remember that she suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2001. She said in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter that the experience changed how she viewed getting older. She said she spent two years learning how to talk and walk again, and she said that she doesn’t need anyone to make her feel bad about aging.

“I actually find aging a benefit. I don’t choose to make growing older a negative. I choose to get older. Growing older is my goal,” she said.

There can be little doubt that she is doing it with style and class.

Stone said that she works hard at everything now that she has fully recovered.

“I work at everything. To me, discipline is a kind of freedom,” she said, adding that she was a member of 24 Hour Fitness and went there four to five times a week.

“The key to looking good as you get older is, it all comes from the inside. You have to do what you like to do.”

She said she loved to dance, so she gives it her all.

She also said that she did not drink alcohol and found that she had discovered a clarity that was “astounding.”

The actress recently shared a post in which she looked carefree and happy. Without any makeup, she beamed as she celebrated National Dog Day.