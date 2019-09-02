Beyonce Shows Off Cleavage & Killer Legs In Stunning Instagram Photos

Beyonce Knowles has shared a series of photos with one post to her Instagram account and as always, it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Naughty Girl” songstress posted a variety of photos that mainly include her. In the first, she is posing in front of a brick wall in a shirt and shorts, showing off her chest and killer legs. Beyonce matched the look with some heels and accessorized herself with earrings and various necklaces. Knowles’ hair is tied up and curly, looking super fierce. Around her waist is a mini black bag.

In the second photo, the “Drunk in Love” hitmaker is pouting in a selfie. You can see the details of her jewelry a lot more in the close-up shot. In the next image, Bey is posing in front of the same brick wall as the first attached picture but has sunglasses on this time. She is showing off her gorgeous side profile as she looks to her left.

Other content attached consists of a close-up of her lips with a grill on her bottom teeth, a photo of her husband Jay-Z, the skyline, and more selfies in a collage.

Within an hour, the photos made a lot of impact, racking up over 2 million likes.

“This is a lewk,” one user wrote.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” another shared.

“Our Queen of the United States!!” a third insisted.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth fan mentioned.

“QUEEEEEN!!! BOW DOWN BEFORE BEYONCÉ!” a fifth follower commented.

Like the majority of Beyonce’s Instagram posts, she uploaded it without a caption.

Knowles rose to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child and hasn’t looked back since. The group released four studio albums — Destiny’s Child, The Writing’s On the Wall, Survivor, and Destiny Fulfilled — and took home two Grammy Awards — Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Say My Name” and “Survivor.”

Since the group, Beyonce has been ruling the charts as a solo artist and has had all her studio albums top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart — Dangerously In Love, B’Day, I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyonce, and Lemonade.

When making the Time 100 list in 2013, she was called the “heir-apparent diva of the USA” by Baz Luhrmann.

“No one has that voice, no one moves the way she moves, no one can hold an audience the way she does… When Beyoncé does an album when Beyoncé sings a song, when Beyoncé does anything, it’s an event, and it’s broadly influential. Right now, she is the heir-apparent diva of the USA — the reigning national voice.”

To keep up with Beyonce’s posts, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 132 million followers.