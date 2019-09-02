Camille Grammer Poses For Stunning, Rare Photo With Daughter Mason As She Celebrates 51st Birthday

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star poses fora gorgeous snap with her teen daughter as she puts a bad year behind her.

Camille Grammer is spending Labor Day celebrating her birthday. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reposted a sweet Instagram birthday message from her teen daughter, Mason, in honor of her 51st birthday on Sept. 2.

In the photo, which you can see below, the mom-daughter duo are both wearing white as they pose on an oversized ivory couch. In the caption, Mason, 17, wishes her mom a happy birthday and notes how “kind and loving” she is. The blonde beauties look like models in the photo, as many commenters noted. Many followers also commented on the close relationship Camille has with her daughter. In her repost, Camille thanked Mason as well as her 15-year-old son, Jude, who also recently celebrated a birthday.

The Bravo veteran’s Sept. 2, 2019 birthday was world’s away from last year at this time when she rang in her 50th birthday with her friends from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Camille’s birthday bash was featured last season on the Bravo reality show, as was her gorgeous fall wedding to David C. Meyer in Hawaii, but things went downhill from there.

Unhappy moments featured on the show included Camille’s tragic loss of her home, a casualty of the Woolsey fire that swept through Southern California last fall. Mason was shown on-camera with her mom as they looked through the rubble to salvage anything they could just days after Camille’s assistant of 20 years passed away.

“My mom is my hero,” Mason said in an interview with Genlux magazine. “She’s been through so much, but in the end, she always comes out stronger. She’s an amazing woman who never gives up. I love her so much.”

Camille’s two kids from her marriage to Kelsey Grammer are standing by her now more than ever as she reportedly faces estrangement from some of her RHOBH co-stars. While Camille is smiling on the outside, am insider told Us Weekly she “needs a break” from the drama she went through on last season’s RHOBH, most notably during the emotionally draining reunion.

“She needs to focus on rebuilding her house that burned down and her marriage,” the source said.

Camille has already announced that she will not be returning for the landmark 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Grammer, an original star of the Bravo hit that debuted in 2010, said Kyle Richards was behind the decision not to ask her back. The former Club MTV dancer also made it clear that she is “fine” with being away from the drama on the show.

Camille Grammer and show veteran Lisa Vanderpump will be replaced by newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. The two RHOBH newbies have previous ties to longtime cast member Lisa Rinna.