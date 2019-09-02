Lena Dunham Flaunts Curves & Chest Tattoos In Plunging Swimsuit

Lena looked adorable in her yellow swimsuit.

Fans of the hit HBO show Girls are well-aware that Lena Dunham isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body. The writer and director posted a carefree snap on Instagram for her 3 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Lena posed on the beach, wearing a plunging yellow swimsuit from Andie Swim. The 33-year-old’s curvaceous figure was on full-display. The Tiny Furniture star paired the revealing swimsuit with sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, statement earrings, and a gold bracelet. Lena also proudly showed off her numerous tattoos, including a few on her chest.

Model Tess Holliday was quick to compliment the revealing snap.

“You look CUTE,” commented Tess, adding a string of yellow emoji, including a lemon, daisy, and banana.

Fans also seemed to love Lena’s post.

“You are just so stunning,” wrote a follower.

“You and your tattoos are awesome,” added another.

“Killing it in that yellow suit,” said a different fan.

“The most beautiful woman on planet earth,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Lena’s post has racked up more than 18,000 likes.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress has been a champion for body positivity for quite some time. In July 2018, the Not that Kind of Girl author revealed she felt happier after gaining weight, revealed HuffPost.

In July 2018, Lena uploaded a before-and-after photo on Instagram. In the caption, the Girls creator explained she had lost a significant amount of weight in 2017. Lena stated that she was complimented for her body by the media, men, and fans. She noted, however, she feels much better now that she has a fuller figure.

“On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head…” read the caption. “On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits.”

She did note that she sometimes catches herself longing to be thinner. She went on to say, however, that she never wants to be in the emotional and physical pain that she underwent during that period of her life.

The publication noted that Lena has been an advocate for body positivity for a number of years. Since Girls first aired in 2012, the writer has been applauded for celebrating bodies of all shapes and sizes.

To see more of Lena, be sure to go see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in theaters now.