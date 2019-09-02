Celebrity Trainer Amanda Lee Lets It All Hang Out In Barely-There Bikini

Fitness bombshell Amanda Lee held nothing back in her latest Instagram update, in which she wore a bikini that could barely contain her assets.

In the post, Lee stood next to a wall that was covered with a floral vine. Her lavender bikini top featured a knot at the center, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest. The top appeared to hardly hold the fitness trainer’s breasts, showing plenty of underboob. The bottoms, which featured a knot on one side, were a classic bikini style. The two-piece highlighted Lee’s slender waist and curvy hips. Lee wore a full face of makeup and hair was in a bun on the top of her head. The camera captured the sun’s rays, bringing out the blond’s blue eyes. The trainer looked stunning in the photo as she gave the camera a serious look.

While Lee manages to look amazing in just about every photo she posts, it can lead to an unrealistic desire to be perfect that potentially leads to a downfall.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Lee spoke about the idea of perfection.

“Once I got all the followers, I reevaluated things — like, is this really me?” she says.

“For my mental health, I don’t want to get so wrapped up in perfection. I want to be more confident in myself without trying so hard,” she added.

Lee also said that as her Instagram following began to grow, she posted more seductive photos that appealed to her audience, adding that she “got seduced by people’s responses and sidetracked trying to maintain this curvy physique and build a sexy brand.”

Yet, getting the perfect photo is not as easy as it seems. She said her mother often takes photos of her after she works out, and sometimes she takes 100 photos just to get the “perfect one.”

“It’s funny how you can really enhance the way your butt looks with certain angles and lighting,” she added.

Lee admits that she uses filters and edits her photos before posting them online. In fact, the spends about 10 minutes finding the best photo and another 10 minutes filtering and editing the snaps. She is quick to explain that the person her followers see on Instagram is not a real-life person.

Loading...

“People might think I literally step out, click, and — done! — perfect photo,” she says. “But it’s not like that.”

That’s not to say that Lee isn’t photogenic. In fact, the camera seems to love her.

Fans can keep up with Lee by following her Instagram account.