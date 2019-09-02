Ted Cruz Drops Biblical Tweetstorm On Alyssa Milano Over Gun Control, Second Amendment

Per The Inquisitr, Texas Representative Matt Schaefer’s comments about turning to God to stop gun violence following the West Texas mass shooting drew lots of criticism. Fox News reports that one such critic was liberal activist Alyssa Milano, who is no stranger to controversial comments.

“Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun?” she tweeted before accusing Schaefer of being owned by the U.S. gun lobby.

In response, Senator Ted Cruz said that Milano proposed an “excellent question” worth considering without the “snark” of Twitter before dropping a biblical tweetstorm on the 46-year-old actress.

“The right to self-defense is recognized repeatedly in the Bible,” Cruz tweeted before citing Exodus 22:2, which suggests that a defender is not guilty if they kill a thief during the night — although he notes they are guilty if the killing takes place during daylight.

Cruz also highlights the Declaration of Independence and the “unalienable rights” of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” that it claims every man is bestowed with.

“And, for that reason, the Second Amendment provides ‘the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, SHALL NOT be infringed.’ It wasn’t to protect people’s ability to hunt, or to shoot target practice, but to defend their lives, their homes & their families.”

Alyssa Milano complains about Second Amendment rights: 'Which passage of the Bible' says it's a 'God-given right to own a gun?' Ted Cruz demolishes her argument. https://t.co/aG9EDlHHeG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 2, 2019

In response, Milano said she would love to meet with Cruz to discuss the gun issue as well as other matters of unalienable rights. She also cited 1 Peter 4:8 and said she would be in Washington, D.C., next week.

Loading...

“We can live-stream the meeting so the American people can hear your bulls**t 1st hand.”

The recent slew of mass shootings in the U.S. has renewed calls for tighter gun control laws. Per The Inquisitr, President Donald Trump recently spoke to reporters and suggested that the West Texas shooting has done nothing to change the focus of conversation that was ignited by the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, shootings. He suggests that stricter background checks would do nothing to stop shooters and claims that gun violence stems from mental health issues.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC poll of 834 registered voters, 79 percent of Americans are in favor of “red flag” laws that allow law enforcement to remove guns from the possession of at-risk individuals. Per Oregon Live, former marine Shane Kohfield had his guns temporarily confiscated using Oregon’s new red flag law after he threatened violence against antifa.