‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Chelsea Makes A Stunning Choice

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 2 brings a shock to Michael when he tries to break ties with Adam. Plus, Chelsea and Chloe reconcile, Victoria grows more worried about Billy, and Lauren vows to take down Adam.

Adam (Mark Grossman) confronted Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for not arresting Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) for trying to kill him. However, Michael let Adam know that their unpleasant working relationship is at an end. Of course, Adam had an ace up his sleeve. He let Michael know that Fenmore (Zach Tinker) is dealing drugs, and Adam had pictures to prove it.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Michael gave Lauren (Tracey Bregman) the news about their son. She tried unsuccessfully to reach Fen. Then, Lauren vowed that when she returned from putting Fen into rehab, she would work with Michael to take down Adam once and for all.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) filled Nick (Joshua Morrow) in on finding out that Chloe is still alive. She discussed how hard it is to relive all that trouble Chloe caused for her and Connor. Nick listened, and he also told Chelsea how overwhelming the grief is when losing a child, which is what Chloe felt over losing Delia. He wondered if Chelsea wanted to regain her friendship with Chloe.

At Society, Kevin (Grig Rikaart) and Chloe debated about how to act after they kidnapped Billy (Jason Thompson). The decided on being seen out in public doing normal things. Kevin assured Chloe that Billy would remain unconscious for several hours. Then, they sent a text from Billy’s phone to let his family know that he went to rehab. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up, and she asked Chloe a lot of questions about returning to Genoa City. Chloe also let Victoria know that Billy knew she was alive, and that Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmailed him. After Victoria left, Chloe felt bad for lying, but she also said she would help Billy get his head on straight.

Victoria went to Nick’s and told him all her worries about Billy. In the end, Victoria admitted that she felt disconnected from Billy and worried that rehab was just a cover story. Meanwhile, at the Abbott house, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) discussed Billy’s rehab. Then talk turned to Dina (Marla Adams) and her discontent with her life when they were children.

Later, at Chancellor Park, Kevin, Chloe, Esther (Kate Linder), and Bella (Martie Blair) enjoyed a family picnic. Chelsea showed up, and she talked with Chloe. They reconciled, and then Chelsea went to speak with Bella.

Finally, Billy woke up with no clue about what happened to him.