Lala Kent Takes A Naked Birthday Shower & Plays Russian Roulette With Instagram’s Rules

Lala Kent is pushing boundaries. The Vanderpump Rules star has bared almost all to celebrate her birthday – if turning 30 isn’t an excuse to celebrate naked these days, fans might wonder what is. Lala has chosen a particularly brave way to mark her milestone day, although there’s no denying that her Instagram photo was playing Russian Roulette.

Lala’s snap showed her enjoying the outdoor life. The star had been photographed completely naked as she took a shower in a sun-drenched and ocean-view setting. The blonde was standing on a glitzy terrace with a wraparound glass balcony overlooking blue waters – something about this photo was likely drawing fans to the foreground, though. Lala appeared soaking wet from shower spray as she posed with one leg delicately folded up. With arms protecting her upper modesty, Lala went safe up top, but that lower leg was upping the ante. The star posed for her photo moment with her head turned to the side, a peaceful vibe, and a reminder that her unclothed body is super-sexy and all woman.

A caption from the reality personality played on her special day and the nudity, although the words seemed to be in good taste. Lala also thanked her nearest and dearest for always having her back, including her deceased father.

This update definitely got noticed. Lala’s post managed to rack up over 33,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought 480 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, fans left an outpouring of birthday wishes, although many of the star’s followers sent her the thumbs-up for looking so good and being brave enough to bare nearly all.

Lala has been making headlines. The star jetted off to Cabo, Mexico with Keeping Up With The Kardashians face Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie over Labor Day weekend – presumably, Monday’s update came from Mexico. Headlines haven’t always been upbeat for this star, though. Earlier this year, Lala opened up about her battle against alcohol, per People.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” Lala told her social media fanbase.

“I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me — as someone who does need to be sober — being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she added.

Clearly, though, Monday was a happy moment. Fans wishing to see more of Lala should follow her Instagram.