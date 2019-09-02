Australian Bombshell Emily Sears Pops Out Of Electric Yellow Bikini, Leaving Fans’ Jaws On The Floor

Is there anything that Emily Sears doesn’t look good in?

The stunner has been putting on a sexy display for fans a lot over the past few weeks and her outfit of choice definitely seems to be the bikini. Currently, the Australia-born influencer is in Los Angeles where she has been flooring fans with one hot shot after the next. The beauty has a following of over 4.8 million on Instagram alone, and each and every photo that she shares earns her a ton of attention from fans.

In the most recent photo post on her account, the stunner puts on a NSFW display by the pool. In the killer new shot, Emily stands in front of an outdoor bar with a pool at her back. She wears her long, blonde locks down and to the side with a few loose curls. Sears appears to be virtually makeup-free in the photo, sporting just a hint of blush and eyeliner.

She holds up a supplement in one hand and gives a half smile to the camera. While her face and hair both look absolutely gorgeous, it’s her killer figure that is really driving fans wild. On top, the stunner pops out of an electric yellow bikini, leaving little to the imagination as she shows off ample amounts of cleavage to fans. On the bottom, the beauty shows off plenty of skin while she flaunts her killer legs and booty for the camera.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 80,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her NSFW outfit. A few more fans simply dropped a line to let Emily know that they are big fans.

“You look absolutely stunning and amazing,” one fan raved with a series of emoji.

“You’re em-mazing! I’m sure you’ve never seen that before,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“So sweet, you are very hot and gorgeous, you are beautiful Queen,” one more gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

As previously mentioned, The Inquisitr shared that Sears put on another sultry display for fans. In the gorgeous image, Emily stood front and center and stared directly into the camera. The bombshell wore her long, dyed locks down and curled while also donning a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, highlighter, and eye shadow. She accessorized the look with a pair of silver earrings, and her picture-perfect figure was on display in a curve-hugging peach dress.

That post garnered over 35,000 likes.