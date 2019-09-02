Stassi Schroeder Exposes Ample Cleavage In Revealing Swimsuit

The reality television star looked stunning in her revealing swimsuit.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder appears to be enjoying her Cabo vacation. The 31-year-old shared a sexy snap on Instagram for her 1.8 million followers to enjoy.

In the photo, Stassi posed in a gorgeous pool at the beachfront property she has been staying in to celebrate her co-star Lala Kent’s birthday. Stassi wore a plunging, figure-hugging, black one-piece, leaving little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage was on full display. Stassi paired the sultry look with black sunglasses and a sombrero. The stunner opted to go makeup-free and wore her shoulder-length blonde hair down.

In the caption, Stassi admitted that posting such a provocative photo is unusual for her.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the Bravo star.

“Just a natural babe,” wrote a fan.

“Yassss queen, yassss,” said another.

“Complete babe,” added a commenter.

“Great pic of you…” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The risque post racked up more than 79,000 likes.

Fans of the hit Bravo show are well-aware that Stassi has struggled with the size of her breasts. According to Women’s Health, the host of the Straight Up With Stassi podcast underwent breast reduction surgery. On a January 2018 episode of Vanderpump Rules, viewers were shown a graphic photo of Stassi’s chest during the procedure.

A few days after the episode aired, Stassi took to Instagram to discuss the surgery and its impact on her life. In the photo, Stassi flashed some serious under-boob.

“Yup, Tonight’s episode featured a photo of my body halfway through my breast reduction. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Shout out to @drjimmyfirouz because if you thought I was a narcissist before, well then,” wrote Stassi in the caption.

In October 2017, the Next Level Basic author also shared a photo of her scars from the surgery.

“Scars on FLEEK,” read the caption.

Loading...

In 2015, the beautiful blonde revealed that she had gotten the cosmetic procedure, reported Bravo.

“They’re too big. It’s back pain, and I started bleeding the other day when I was working out because of my sports bra, so I have scabs. It’s too uncomfortable and they are so saggy, they look like two tube socks with change in them,” explained Stassi.

On a November 2015 episode of her podcast, the stunner also noted that her good friend Sheena Mannina was being extremely supportive of her emotionally and physically during the healing process.

To see more of Stassi, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, airing on Bravo.