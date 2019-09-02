Carrie Underwood’s Post-Baby Legs Shut Down Instagram In Snakeskin Leggings Video

Carrie Underwood’s famous legs are making headlines again. The 36-year-old’s post-baby body has been a major talking point for her fans ever since January – Carrie and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob, in the first month of 2019. The Cry Pretty singer’s super-fit postpartum body seems to be as much of a buzz issue for her fans as her angelic voice. A brand new video on Carrie’s Instagram once again sent fans into meltdown.

On Monday, Carrie updated her Instagram. The singer’s video showed her fit and focused as she trained in workout gear from her Calia by Carrie line. The blonde was seen getting energetic and jumping up and down from a stool with balance and precision – enough workout videos from Carrie have proven that this star is a fitness pro. Carrie was wowing in a super-tight pair of black-and-white leggings in a snakeskin material. A simple black top and sneakers matched the look.

A simple caption from Carrie asked fans what keeps them pumped to achieve their fitness goals, with a hashtag used to reflect the thought and the company’s motto. Fans were also encouraged to head over to Calia by Carrie’s Instagram page to “share” their own experiences.

Carrie’s update seems to have gripped Instagram. It clocked over 32,000 views in the space of 20 minutes, with fan comments once again seeing the platform totally wowed by the star’s sensational legs.

Carrie founded Calia by Carrie to help women workout. The star has made headlines for founding the brand. Carrie celebrated the company, what it represents, and fitness overall at a Summer House event this year in The Hamptons. As Pop Sugar reports, Carrie spoke about how she maintains her fitness regimen on top of her busy career and family life. For this singer, it looked like her priorities are the opposite of vanity-based.

“I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus. Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” she said.

“You should put yourself near the top of your list. You don’t have to be at the very top all the time, because that’s impossible, but it’s not just for you. It is for your children as well and setting a good example for them,” the singer added.

