Tiffany Trump Posts Poem Following Claims Her Father Doesn’t Want To Be Photographed With Her

Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, was recently forced out of her job for revealing details about the Trump family.

Tiffany Trump posted a poem on Instagram that, to some observers, appears to obliquely reference recent rumors of discord between her and her father, Yahoo News reports.

The subject of the relationship between Donald Trump and his daughter, Tiffany, has been in the news in the past few days. Rumors started flying after Donald Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, made some statements that suggest Donald Trump dislikes his fourth daughter, Tiffany, who is the result of his marriage to Marla Maples.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week the news broke that Westerhout was forced to resign from her job following an August 17 incident at a New Jersey hotel. There, Westerhout told reporters, in an “unguarded” moment, that she has a better relationship with Trump than his daughter does. She then went on to allege that Trump refuses to be photographed with Tiffany because she’s “overweight.”

The news got back to Donald Trump, and Westerhout is no longer working for him.

On Sunday, Tiffany took to Instagram to post a poem. Specifically, she posted a bit of verse from 13th-century Persian poet Rumi. According to some observers, the content of them poem suggests that Tiffany was responding to the recent controversy.

“Study me as much as you like, you will never know me. For I differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be. Put yourself behind my eyes, and see me as I see myself. Because I have chosen to dwell in a place you cannot see.”

It bears noting that whether or not Tiffany Trump intended that poem to be a response to the recent controversy surrounding her relationship with her father is known only to Tiffany. Further, the post appears to have been deleted; the most-recent post that is publicly available on Tiffany’s Instagram account is from five days ago, before she posted the poem.

Donald Trump, for his part, has admitted that he and Madeleine Westerhout had a falling-out, and he doesn’t deny that it had to do with her comments about Tiffany. Speaking to reporters, Trump called Westerhout a “very good person” who “had a bad night.”

“She was with reporters, and everything she said was off the record. And that still doesn’t really cover for her. She mentioned a couple of things about my children.”

Apart from the poem that she posted and then apparently later deleted, Tiffany Trump does not appear to have responded to the controversy surrounding Westerhout and her (Tiffany’s) relationship with her father.