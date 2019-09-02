Kendall Jenner Sparks Anorexia Fears In Crop Top & Shorts Dog-Walking Pics

Kendall Jenner has sparked concern. The supermodel was recently spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles, California, with The Inquisitr documenting the 23-year-old’s outing two days ago. Since then, Splash News appears to have posted images of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s excursion to its Instagram, with fans leaving their thoughts over in the post’s comments section.

Many of the most upvoted comments appeared to see fans worrying whether this willowy-limbed and slender model might just be a little too thin.

“Holy crap I didn’t realize she was that skinny” was the top comment with 88 users upvoting it.

“She is too skinny don’t look good,” a fan replied.

The sentiment appeared scattered across the comments section.

“What looking perfect?? Her body needs some serious meat in it,” a fan stated in what appeared to be a challenge to Splash News‘ caption.

“She needs to eat a burger,” one fan stated.

“Omg her legs are like chicken legs,” a fan wrote in what was likely a reference to the star’s super-slim pins.

Indeed, it did seem that many of the comments left to the images were expressing concern that Kendall might be too thin or have an eating disorder.

“Is Kendall getting skinnier???” a fan queried before wondering whether the images had been digitally edited.

Kendall’s weight is a hot topic. The model seems to come with the signature curves seen by her famous sisters, although the star bucks the family trend by virtue of her Amazonian frame. While sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus sibling Kylie Jenner come complete with some of the most fierce curves in Hollywood, Kendall appears to be the family’s genetic black sheep. Fans would likely argue that Kendall has curves in all the right places, but her super-tiny waistline and slim limbs contrast the more voluptuous silhouettes seen on her sisters.

Loading...

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that Kendall comes with a giant appetite, though. The hit E! show has seen Kendall confess to wolfing down In-N-Out fast-food and an Italian takeout dish during a flight, with the model even admitting that she’d eaten more food alongside the two meals. Kendall is also a regular at pizza and pasta joints.

For most fans, this star doesn’t appear to have an eating disorder. Kendall’s slim proportions seem natural, although this wouldn’t be the first time that Kendall’s frame has sparked concern.

Kendall has 115 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should give her account a follow.