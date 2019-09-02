Christina Milian Shows Off Legs In Tiny Shorts

“AM to PM” hitmaker Christina Milian has caught the attention of many with her latest Instagram upload and continues to wow her followers.

In a series of three photos, the first two show Christina sitting on a wooden fence, posing below clear blue sky. The “Say I” songstress is looking straight to the camera in the first image and down in the second. In the third, she is leaning on a car, staring away, showing off her profile.

Christina is rocking an animal-print long-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of tiny white shorts, showing off her golden legs. She has on a pair of Nike sneakers and has tied her hair up in a ponytail while accessorizing her look with huge hoop earrings.

The set of photos racked up over 80,000 likes within 13 hours, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Looking every bit of 21!. I swear you don’t age!!!. What’s [the] tea!??” one user wrote.

“You gonna look 20 forever,” another shared.

“Loving your outfit,” a third mentioned with multiple heart emoji.

“You’re sooooo adorable,” a fourth fan commented.

“Beautiful as always,” a fifth follower insisted.

Recently, Christina announced she was pregnant with her second child. She and her partner, M. Pokora, have been dating since 2017 and will be expecting their first child together.

Last month, Milian was photographed with her daughter, Violet, 9, in Los Angeles, per The Daily Mail. The father of her first child, The Dream, married Christina in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2011, according to Global Grind.

Christina’s music career kickstarted globally in 2001 after her debut single “AM to PM” peaked at No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 while reaching No. 3 in the U.K.

Her biggest single to date, “Dip It Low,” released in 2004, peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Dance charts, No. 2 in the U.K., No. 3 in New Zealand, No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 7 in the Netherlands. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album, while the single earned her one for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

In total, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’.

On Spotify, she currently has over 809,000 monthly listeners.

Aside from music, she is also an established actress, appearing in multiple television shows and movies. In 2003, she starred in the big screen movie Love Don’t Cost A Thing alongside Nick Cannon and played the main role of Vanessa in the American sitcom Grandfathered.

Last month, her Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, debuted on the platform.

To keep up with Christina Milian, follow her Instagram account.