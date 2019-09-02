‘General Hospital’ Schedule Notes & Spoilers: Epiphany Has Bad News, Julian’s Defensive, & Nelle’s Amused

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 2 suggest that things will be pretty intense throughout Port Charles. Sasha remains quite ill and Franco is determined to hold onto Drew’s memories. Shiloh is still trying to get out of jail and viewers will see progress with all of these storylines. Unfortunately, everybody will have to hold tight until Tuesday to see what comes next.

As SheKnows Soaps details, an “encore” episode will air on Monday, September 2, for Labor Day. It seems that this will be the show that originally aired on May 6 featuring Kristina hearing the truth from Willow about Shiloh and Dawn of Day.

Once Tuesday arrives, it’s new shows for the rest of the week. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian will be feeling defensive over something and Cameron will be doing his best to help his mom and brothers at home. In addition, viewers will see Olivia and Sonny discussing their son Dante.

Unfortunately, Cameron will be feeling differently during Wednesday’s show. He’ll be confronting someone, and General Hospital spoilers previously detailed by The Inquisitr reveal the scoop on this front. Kim and Franco will be reminiscing at Oscar’s Meadow and they’ll end up kissing. Unfortunately, Cameron happens to see this and it sounds as if he’ll get quite angry.

The rug's been pulled out from under Elizabeth, West Coast. Can she lean on Cameron in Franco's absence?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RebeccaLHerbst pic.twitter.com/abEU2vqZR9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 16, 2019

Wednesday’s show also brings scenes including Epiphany, but she won’t be showing her fun, light-hearted side in this case. General Hospital spoilers indicate that she’ll have upsetting news to share with somebody, and it seems likely that this will be related to Sasha’s ongoing battle for her life.

Alexis faces disappointment in some sense this week and she’ll be feeling suspicious too. Will this be due to Kendra’s presence or something else?

General Hospital spoilers note that Julian will be facing some struggles this week too. He is determined to support Kim as she tries to move forward without Oscar, but that’ll become increasingly difficult as she fights this draw to Franco as he lives with Drew’s memories. At some point, Julian will be defensive in a situation of some sort, but he’ll do his best to remain positive over the coming days too.

Nelle's time in Port Charles is over. But what will be the straw that breaks the camel's back? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/HtFquc71L0 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 7, 2018

Loading...

At some point this week, Soap Central shares that viewers will be seeing Nelle pop up again. The scheming prisoner will be finding herself entertained by something, but it isn’t clear yet what sparks this from her. Viewers know that she has been keeping a close eye on things at Pentonville, connecting with Ryan, learning key information from Harmony, and talking with Shiloh.

It seems likely that Nelle will be making a big move of some sort soon as she tries to ensure that Jonah stays safe and away from the people who concern her. Viewers know that she should never be underestimated and that she will almost certainly be involved when the baby swap is finally revealed.

There may be a repeat show airing on Monday for Labor Day, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that the rest of the week will be jam-packed with juicy developments. The fall sweeps period is right around the corner and teasers hint that it’ll be a wild one.