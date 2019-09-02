Fitness Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Perfect Booty In Incredibly Tight Shorts

Ana Cheri showed off her fabulous curves in her latest Instagram update on Monday, and her fans were loving it.

In the photo, Ana stood on a rocky beach. She wore a pair of turquoise skintight biker shorts and a matching top. The shorts featured a ruched design down the center back, accentuating her perky bottom. The shorts were also gathered at the sides to further enhance the shape of her derrière. Followers also got a peek of the beauty’s chiseled abs in the photo. The shot was taken from a side angle, and Ana stood with her back to the camera. Her makeup was flawlessly applied and featured a smoky eye, contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. She tossed her hair over one shoulder as she turned to give the camera a sexy pout.

Ana was plugging new athletic wear from her company, Cheri Fit, and her fans thought the set looked fantastic on her. The post scored over 45,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“Oh bootyful,” one follower joked.

One fan told Ana that she was “out of this world,” and another called her the “fitness queen.”

Another admirer told the beauty she was “angelic.”

“You are my all time favorite,” one fan told Ana.

“Hubba hubba,” quipped another.

Ana just released the Ocean collection — a new line of apparel for women. The turquoise set she posted is just one of the available colors. The set also comes in a sapphire blue color as well as black and oyster.

In a YouTube video, Ana described how much she liked the shorts she was wearing because there were several different ways to wear them. Pulling the strings on the sides and scrunching the fabric made the shorts more of a booty short, while not scrunching leaves them with a more traditional biker short look. She also said she liked the ruched design down the middle of the shorts because it makes a booty look “so good.”

Cheri Fit is an apparel company that not only caters to women. It also caters to men. Ana also offers a 12-week H.I.I.T workout plan and an eight-week booty building program for anyone interested in getting in shape.

The model also likes to share workout tips on her Instagram Stories. Fitness is a passion for the Instagram sensation, who has amassed a following of 12.4 million followers on the platform.

Fans wanting to keep up with Ana can follow her Instagram account.