Ashanti Spreads Legs Open In Crop Top And Leggings

R&B songstress Ashanti continues to wow her social media audience with her uploads, and her latest series of posts haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker shared a shot of her keeping it casual in a cropped white T-shirt while showing off a little midriff. She paired it with black leggings and sparkly sliders while owning some gold chains, a number of rings, a gold watch, and bracelet. Her hair is long and straight while she sits down with her legs open, serving a fierce expression.

The “Foolish” chart-topper geotagged the photo as Atlanta, Georgia, and managed to achieve over 101,000 likes on the photo within one day.

“Nobody does black hair better then Ashanti,” one user wrote.

“You are a perfect 10!!!!” another shared with multiple flame emoji.

“Ageless,” a third insisted.

Ashanti recently dropped a new single with Afro B, “Pretty Little Thing,” which is the name of the company she released a clothing range with. The cover art sees her in cartoon form wearing a garment which she has for sale.

The “Only You” entertainer modeled her own line and released a variety of items that are perfect for this season.

“Mark your territory in barely there bikinis and beach cover ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” the Pretty Little Thing website states.

Aside from the new single, Ashanti plans on releasing a new project, per Hollywood Life.

“I have records with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih,” she stated.

However, fans can potentially expect more than just those names.

“A bunch of other people who I don’t want to say so there are some surprises!” Ashanti continued.

Ashanti rose to fame in 2001 when she collaborated with Ja Rule on the hit song “Always on Time.”

In 2002, she released her debut self-titled studio album. The album topped the U.S. album charts and earned her a Grammy Award for Contemporary R&B Album at the 2003 ceremony. She was also nominated for Best New Artist.

Since then, Ashanti has released five more studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last album released was in 2012.

On Spotify, Ashanti currently has over 2.6 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act to this day.

To keep up with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account which has over 4.7 million followers.