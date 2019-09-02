Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Flaunts Curves In Long Black Bodysuit

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has been vacationing in Venice, Italy and, while there, she has been showing off her fabulous fashion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah stunned in a floor-length long-sleeved golden gown on the red carpet. She also showed off a white dress with ruffles. Now, Radar Online is reporting that the former reality show star flaunted her curves in a long black bodysuit.

The tight bodysuit hugged Farrah’s curves as she walked down the streets. Cameras were there to capture her and she paired the skin-tight black body suit with a pair of sandals. She wore a jacket over the bodysuit, but let the jacket hang open. She also carried a pair of sunglasses with her. Over the past few days, Farrah has shown off some fabulous hair styles as well, but in the new photos, she chose a more laid-back look for her long dark hair. Her hair is straight and worn down.

The former Teen Mom OG star is in Venice, Italy for the Venice Film Festival. Reportedly, she had planned the trip to Venice months ago. Farrah didn’t travel to Italy alone, though. Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, was also with Farrah for the film festival. The two walked the red carpet together. Farrah revealed that it was Sophia’s first red carpet event.

Although Farrah and Sophia appeared to be having a blast in Italy, Pop Culture pointed out that Farrah received some backlash for taking Sophia on the red carpet with her. Some accused the former Teen Mom OG star of using her daughter as an “accessory” and as a way to remain relevant. Farrah didn’t respond to any of the negative remarks, though.

Farrah Abraham was originally introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant, which aired on MTV. In the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter. Farrah then went on to share her story on the network’s follow-up series Teen Mom OG. Although she left the hit series in 2018, she is still known for appearing on the show for nearly a decade. However, Farrah has done much more than reality television. She has also released an autobiography about her life.

While fans won’t be able to catch up with her on Teen Mom OG these days, they can follow Farrah on social media accounts, where she often posts updates about her life along with photos.