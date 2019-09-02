Dave Chappelle Slams Jussie Smollett In ‘Sticks & Stones’ Netflix Special, Says Actor Is ‘Clearly Lying’

Dave Chappelle has a lot to say in his latest comedy special, which just hit Netflix, but perhaps his most brutal takedown is his opinion on “lying” Jussie Smollett.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Chapelle isn’t buying “Juicy Smolleeay’s” story that he was attacked by to MAGA hat-wearing men in Chicago. According to Smollett’s report to the police, two white men approached him in February 2019 shouting racist and homophobic slurs at him.

The situation escalated as the men allegedly tossed a rope around his neck and poured a substance that smelled like bleach on the Empire actor.

But a short while after making the police report, Chicago police determined that all may not have been as it seemed and charged Smollett with filing a false police report. Chapelle isn’t buying Smollett’s story, either.

The comedian joked that everyone was upset with the situation, especially people in Hollywood who called for justice, but people in the African American community didn’t seem to have much to say.

“For some reason, African Americans, we were like oddly quiet,” he continues. “What they didn’t understand is that we were supporting him with our silence. Because we understood that this n****** was clearly lying. None of these details added up at all… ‘Hey man, aren’t you that f***** n***** from Empire?” he asked the audience. “Does that sound like how white people talk?”

Additionally, Chappelle said as he continued to tear apart Smollett’s story. If the attackers were racist homophobes, they probably weren’t getting comfy on their couch to keep up with Empire, so they wouldn’t have known who the actor even was, Chappelle said.

The comedian even poked fun at what he imagined the police reaction was, saying that they talked to Smollett, who claimed to have left his home at 2 a.m. when the temperature was minus 16 degrees to get a sandwich when he was attacked.

“Find out where Kanye West was last night,” Chappelle joked that the police said in response to the report.

The comedian took issue with another element of Smollett’s report: the rope.

“He said they put a rope around his neck. Has anyone here ever been to Chicago?” he asked the audience, who responded affirmatively. “Now tell me, how much rope do you remember seeing?”

“Like when did you get mugged, n*****, 1850?” Chappelle asked.

The comedian turned his acerbic wit to the fact that the men who are alleged to have staged the attack with Smollett are both black and Nigerian, saying that element made the whole story even more ridiculous.

You can catch Chappelle’s special Stick & Stones on Netflix.