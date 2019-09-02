Farrah Abraham Recreates X-Rated Venice Wardrobe Malfunction In Open Bathrobe: ‘OMG’

Farrah Abraham definitely turned her Venice Film Festival appearance into a major headline: the former Teen Mom OG star rocked up to the Italian red carpet event just recently with a commando finish to her evening gown, plus the major nether regions flashing that made People‘s headlines. Whether or not the wardrobe malfunction was accidental is still being debated by fans, although one thing’s for sure. Farrah isn’t afraid to show a little skin on social media. An Instagram Story posted on Monday appeared to recreate the Venice mishap.

Farrah’s Story came straight from a bathroom. The star was photographed sitting at the edge of a bath, with a wardrobe that matched the setting. The 28-year-old was clad in a white bathrobe with a matching towel wrapped around her head. The robe was fitted to Farrah, but it was falling open at the chest. A little less clear was how open the robe was around Farrah’s legs. “OMG” had been placed just where fans might have been wondering.

Farrah appeared to have added a little Venetian injection into her Story. The Italian flag was placed at the top of the image, with a worded mention of the location. The star also appeared to be opting for the glam bathroom vibe by holding a magazine.

Farrah may have left the MTV franchise that launched her career, but her appearance at the high-profile film festival seems to be proof that her days as a celebrity are far from over. Farrah left Teen Mom OG earlier this year. She also appears to have strong views over where things should stand for the popular series.

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls… planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” she told Radar Online.

Farrah’s career definitely hasn’t followed the trajectory seen by her former cast members. While faces such as Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd mostly appear to lead wholesome family lives with their social media activity reflecting it, Farrah bucks the trend. The star’s raunchy and adult vibe seems to reflect her activities in the world of adult entertainment, although Farrah doesn’t seem to have suggested that she is in any way unhappy. The star is one of the most active on Instagram via Stories posted every few hours – fans wishing to catch the next one should follow Farrah’s account.