Ashanti Stuns In Low-Cut Multicolored Gown

Ashanti is known for her exotic Instagram posts and her latest uploads don’t disappoint.

The “Rain On Me” songstress shared three sultry shots of her posing by a number of green trees and plants, looking really elegant. The garment she’s owning is multicolored and low-cut at the top, revealing a lot of her chest. Her flawless skin is glowing in the sun while she poses effortlessly. Ashanti’s signature legs are covered, however, the gown does have a slit at the front.

In one shot, she has her hand on her hip, staring into the camera lens, looking very fierce. In another, she is looking away, raising one hand.

The photos racked up thousands of likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You look amazing,” one user wrote.

“And she keeps on serving up the sauce,” another shared.

“Young girls can’t hold a candle next to you,” a third insisted.

“Still one of the prettiest ever,” a fourth fan commented.

The “Only You” hitmaker modeled her own clothing line with Pretty Little Thing and released a variety of summer items.

“Mark your territory in barely there bikinis and beach cover ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” the Pretty Little Thing website states.

She also dropped a new single, “Pretty Little Thing” with Afro B, which contains a cartoon artwork of herself in one of the outfits from her own range.

In total, Ashanti has released six studio albums — Ashanti, Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last album was released in 2012 but has announced more new music is on its way.

In July, she spoke to Hollywood Life about a new project she has been working on which will include the likes of Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih on the songs.

Ashanti is no stranger to the world of collaborations as she has previously worked with Ja Rule, Nelly, Fat Joe, and T.I., to name a few.

On Spotify, she currently has over 2.7 million monthly listeners, proving that she still has a loyal following 15 years after debuting onto the music scene.

In 2003, she won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best New Artist the same year.

To keep up with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account.