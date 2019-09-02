‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Opens Up About Ryan Edwards Arrest, Reveals Status Of Restraining Order

The Teen Mom OG reunion will air on Monday night and it is set to be full of drama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards will get candid about his troubled past. Now, in a new preview released by the official Teen Mom Twitter account, hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa sit down with Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney to talk about the current situation with Ryan and where the restraining order against him stands.

In the clip, Maci admits that she was “definitely shocked” about Ryan’s January arrest. As fans may recall, Ryan was arrested at the beginning of the year for allegedly not paying a bar tab. At the time, Ryan was on probation and the arrest led to him serving some time in jail. He was released from jail in April.

In May 2018, Maci filed for and was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and father of her oldest son, Bentley. A restraining order against Ryan was also granted for Maci’s husband, Taylor, as well as their two children Jayde and Maverick. Maci has explored the possibility of potentially dropping the restraining order and Dr. Drew asks her if she has gone ahead and dropped the restraining order. However, Maci admits that the order is still in place.

“So, we have decided against dropping the order mainly because honestly, I think for both Ryan and myself, this past year not talking to each other has been good. I’ve been able to kind of work through my process and what I think of him, my anger, all of that without him and I getting in another argument.”

Dr. Drew then asked what it would take for them to drop the restraining order and Maci’s husband Taylor chimed in.

“I think we are fine where we are at because we don’t have any communication with them. Even the couple baseball games they’ve come to like we can all be there. We’re not gonna get into a knock down drag out fight in front of Bentley at a baseball game.”

Fans will also get to hear from Ryan Edwards who, in another preview released by MTV, talks about his past.

Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, welcomed their first son together last October and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie is pregnant with their second child, a daughter. The couple appeared on the most recent season of the show.

Maci and Ryan were first introduced to viewers on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. Following the birth of their son, they went on to share their story on Teen Mom OG. Both have been appearing on the show for the past decade. The show has followed both of them including their ups and downs over the past ten years.

Fans can tune in to the Teen Mom OG reunion which will air Monday night on MTV.