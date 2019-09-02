Kaley Cuoco Poses In Tiny Daisy Dukes For New Snap With Her Dog

Kaley Cuoco is currently enjoying some well-deserved break time with her loved ones — including, of course, her pet dogs.

The Big Bang Theory star, who is a well-known animal lover and activist, has been posting lots of photographic updates from her time off with her Instagram followers. In her latest post, she is seen resting by the seaside with one of her four-legged friends, Ruby. In the new picture, Kaley is seen sitting on a beach chair with her pet pooch on her lap, and they are both looking very relaxed as they bask in the end-of-summer sun.

She flaunted her toned long legs in some tiny denim daisy dukes, which she paired with a large comfy-looking gray sweatshirt. The actress protected her eyes from the sun rays with some cool sunglasses, and she rested her bare feet on a little bench while snuggling up to her little dog. She wore her long dark blonde locks down in a messy style, and brought her right hand to her head to keep her hair away from her luminous face.

Little Ruby had her belly up and looked very chilled in the comfort of her owner’s lap. The two were surrounded by beach boulders while the sand and the ocean could be seen in the background, as well as a big beach house. The candid moment was likely snapped by her husband, Karl Cook, who was also enjoying the seaside break with her, as seen on her Instagram stories.

Kaley shared an adorable clip of Karl cuddling with their pet dog BlueBerry, who is the latest addition to the Cuoco-Cook household. In another video, the couple are seen running on the beach with their furry friends, while a selfie shows the two of them chilling on the beach chairs, with her hubby rocking a funny top knot.

Apparently, the beach walk was the perfect way to get their dogs to spend some energy, as she later said that she had “never seen Ruby this at peace.” She also got together with family and friends to play fun games such as Corn Hole and Scrabble.

The Hollywood beauty’s fans also made sure to leave their compliments on the new post’s comment section, with one follower writing, “Beautiful, been a fan since 8 simple Rules.” Someone else seemed to approve of Kaley’s Sunday activities, commenting, “My kind of Sunday!!” Another online user said, “Relax Kaley you’ve earned it..” while someone else joked, “Just a millionaire and her dog living their best life.”