Are Movie Theaters Open On Labor Day?

Looking for something to do on Labor Day once the parades and picnics are done? Movie theaters will be open on the end-of-summer holiday to give people one last chance to catch the summer blockbusters before they head to DVD.

While Labor Day is a federal holiday that brings the closure of government offices like post offices, movie theaters will be open and operating on regular hours on Labor Day. Because many people will have the day off and schools are out for the holiday, Labor Day can be a busy day for theaters.

As USA Today noted, this has been a down summer overall for box office sales. The report noted that sales were down two percent compared to last year, even despite a record-breaking summer for Disney as the movie studio dominated the summer. Disney accounted for $2.2 billion in domestic sales, the report noted, which is more than all other major studios combined.

Disney had five movies that cracked $1 billion in total global sales, including the biggest hit in The Lion King that reached the No. 7 all-time spot globally with $1.56 billion. The blockbuster Avengers: Endgame made $2.796 billion globally, but came out in late April so it technically missed the start of the summer season (which actually starts at the beginning of May). Disney also produced Toy Story 4 and Aladdin, which both topped $1 billion in global ticket sales.

As the USA Today report noted, the only movie outside of Disney to crack the top four this summer was Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but even this was produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. While you may be mourning the loss of pool days and vacations, you can look forward to plenty of highly anticipated movies coming to theaters this fall. https://t.co/tpkBeYdnMl — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2019

As the report noted, Labor Day is usually a time for people to catch up on the movies they missed over the course of the summer, as new fare is hard to find.

“Summer, which for Hollywood starts first weekend in May, traditionally ends with a whimper as few fresh films are released for the Labor Day holiday, the report noted. “That was especially true this weekend as nothing new dented the top 10. Angel Has Fallen repeated at No. 1 with an estimated $11.6 million.”

If you’re having a hard time deciding what to see on Labor Day, Entertainment Weekly has a list of the 13 best movies to see. That includes the director’s cut of Midsommar, an Oscar-worthy movie that came back in limited release. The review also suggests some family fare for Labor Day moviegoers, including Dora and the Lost City of Gold.