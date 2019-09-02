Hilde Osland Sends Instagram Into Overdrive In Skintight Crop Top

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland sent temperatures soaring on Monday with a new update that left some of her followers begging for more.

In the post, Osland shared a series of five photos in which she was wearing a knit crop top and a pair of faded blue jeans. The crop top hugged every inch of her chest, hinting that the weather may have been a bit chilly when the snaps were taken. Her top featured a sexy cutout near the bottom, and it also showed the stunner’s taut abs. Her jeans also hugged her figure, showing off her perky booty. She wore a full face of makeup, and she wore her long hair down in loose waves. Smiling for the camera, Osland looked stunning.

The blonde beauty was standing in front of a pond in a variety of poses. Three poses showed Osland from the front from different angles — all of which showcased her fabulous figure. Two snaps showed Osland from behind, giving followers a nice shot of her hourglass figure.

Osland sometimes likes to ask her followers to rate the photos she posts, and Monday’s post was no different. As usual, her admirers had a tough time choosing a favorite. But they all agreed that she looked beautiful in every photo.

The photo was a hit, garnering more than 19,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“Perfection with a smile,” one follower wrote.

“That face is beautiful!!!!” another fan said.

One follower told Osland that she was the “prettiest lady on the Planet.”

“Disappointed there’s only 5 tbh,” one admirer joked.

The geotag for the post said the snap was taken in Perth, Australia, where Osland spends some of her time.

This summer the Instagram sensation also spent time in Bali, from where she shared some amazingly gorgeous photos. In August, she visited Nusa Lembongan, an island southeast of Bali. In a recent post, she said the island was new favorite place.

Loading...

Osland appears to spend a majority of her time outdoors. She and her boyfriend, James Foster, have traveled to various locations around the world and shared photos from their adventures. From New Zealand to Canada, they have seen quite a bit of the world.

In a recent post, Osland said that Foster took most of the photos of her, and many agreed that he was a lucky man.

Those wanting to keep up with Osland can follow her Instagram account.