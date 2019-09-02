Mississippi Wedding Venue Says ‘No’ To Mixed-Race Or Gay Couples

'It's against our Christian beliefs to do mixed race and gay weddings,' said the owner or an employee of Boone's Camp Event Hall.

A person who seemingly represents a Mississippi wedding venue was caught on video telling a would-be customer that the facility is not available to same-sex couples or mixed-race couples, MSN reports.

LaKambria S. Welch, a University of Mississippi student, decided to do some investigating after she learned some information from her brother that disturbed her. Her brother, who like LaKambria is black, said that he had scheduled his wedding at Boone’s Camp Event Hall in Booneville, Mississippi. However, the brother, whose name has not been identified, says he was told that the event hall had chosen not to rent to him, allegedly because his fiancée is white. LaKambria believes that the venue found out her brother’s fiancée is white by looking around on Facebook.

LaKambria wanted answers so, armed with a video recording device, she went to the event hall and got an employee to answer some questions. As Deep South Voice reports, she spoke to a woman at the venue and captured the conversation on video. Whether the woman is an employee of the venue, an owner, or is in some other way affiliated with the venue is unclear.

In the conversation, the woman was clear about why LaKambria’s wedding had been canceled at the venue.

“First of all, we don’t do gay weddings or mixed race, because of our Christian race — I mean, our Christian belief,” the woman said.

LaKambria protested that her family is Christian, to which the woman responded “Yes ma’am.” LaKambria asked where in the Bible it says that couples of different races can’t get married, to which the woman stated that she didn’t care to “argue” about her faith that day.

You can watch a portion of the exchange in the video below.

As it turns out, it’s not just mixed-race couples that are apparently unwelcome at Boone’s Camp Event Hall. Katelynn Springsteen shared a screenshot of a private message conversation she had with the hall via Facebook Messenger. Springsteen says that when the fact that the planned wedding was to be between two women, she was shot down.

Loading...

“Thanks for checking with us Katelynn, but due to our Christian faith, we would not be able to accommodate you,” the venue allegedly said.

Davide De Giovanni / Pexels

Boone’s Camp has not returned calls for comment, and the venue has since taken down its Facebook page.

In 2016, Mississippi passed a law that allows businesses to refuse service to LGBTQ individuals on the basis of their religious beliefs.