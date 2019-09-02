Ariana Grande Inspired Sheryl Crow To Continue Making Music After ‘Final’ Album

Sheryl Crow released her latest album, Threads, on August 30 worldwide and stated that it would be her final record, per Rolling Stone.

However, the “All I Wanna Do” hitmaker recently revealed that “No Tears Left To Cry” chart-topper Ariana Grande has inspired her to continue to make new music, according to BBC.

“I’m sure I’ll keep making music because I’m just one of those people that can’t not write,” she told them.

She mentioned that Grande “shipped out two records, then she dropped another song, and then another” and found it inspirational.

“Do it however you want to do it. That’s kind of where I’m at, because at this point, at least in my estimation, making a whole record is a little bit futile. When people mostly make playlists and cherry-pick songs, they’re never going to hear the whole story anyway.”

Her newest release, Threads, was released via Big Machine Records and is a collaborative album which features songs with a range of new and old artists.

The record consists of 17 tracks and over 20 collaborations, including the likes of Maren Morris, Stevie Nicks, Sting, and St. Vincent.

The full tracklisting, according to Record Store:

“Prove You Wrong” (featuring Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris) “Live Wire” (featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples) “Tell Me When It’s Over” (featuring Chris Stapleton) “Story of Everything” (featuring Chuck D, Andra Day, and Gary Clark Jr.) “Beware of Darkness” (featuring Eric Clapton, Sting, and Brandi Carlile) “Redemption Day” (featuring Johnny Cash) “Cross Creek Road” (featuring Lukas Nelson) “Everything Is Broken” (featuring Jason Isbell) “The Worst” (featuring Keith Richards) “Lonely Alone” (featuring Willie Nelson) “Border Lord” (featuring Kris Kristofferson) “Still the Good Old Days” (featuring Joe Walsh) “Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You” (featuring St. Vincent) “Don’t” (featuring Lucius) “Nobody’s Perfect” (featuring Emmylou Harris) “Flying Blind” (featuring James Taylor) “For the Sake of Love” (featuring Vince Gill)

Loading...

Prior to Threads, Sheryl has released 10 studio albums since 1993 — Tuesday Night Music Club, Sheryl Crow, The Globe Sessions, C’mon, C’mon, Wildflower, Detours, Home for Christmas, 100 Miles from Memphis, Feels Like Home, and Be Myself. Eight of them entered the top 10 in the U.S.

Out of her 32 Grammy Awards nominations, she has taken home nine. Her most recent win came in 2003 for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for the single “Steve McQueen.”

On Spotify, Crow currently has over 4.1 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a popular act today.

To keep up with Sheryl Crow, follow her Instagram account.