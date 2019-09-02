‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Bares Booty In See-Through Bodysuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

After taking a little break in August, Abigail Ratchford is on the Instagram game, and she is back with a bang. Over the weekend, the self-dubbed “Queen of Curves” took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in which she leaves almost nothing to the imagination while aiming her bare derriere at the camera, and her millions of followers can’t handle.

In the snapshot, Ratchford is posing outdoors in front of a white-washed home in Beverly Hills, California — as the geotag she included with her post suggests — as she rocks a completely see-thought bodysuit in light blue. The piece features long sleeves and a turtleneck, which gives it a cool ’80s vibe. The model and influencer is posing with her back to the camera, so her chest isn’t visible in the shot, keeping the photo Instagram-friendly, though plenty of sideboob is still on display.

The camera is positioned at ground level as Ratchford points her derriere at the lens. Because the bodysuit Ratchford is wearing has a thong-cut bottom part, her voluptuous backside is basically entirely bare as she touches the side of her thigh to enhance it even further. The model accessorized her look with a pair of brown sunglasses that give her look an extra touch.

The semi sheer lenses of her sunglasses show that she is looking straight-on at the camera with a fierce gaze and her lips parted in a seductive way. Ratchford is wearing her raven tresses swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, resting on her chest and back. While the sides partially conceal it, she appears to be wearing a face full of makeup.

While this shot is social media-friendly enough, Ratchford shared other snapshots of herself wearing this bodysuit, which show what the front of suit looks like.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Ratchford shared with her whopping 9 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 140,000 likes within a little over a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 1,700 comments to the photo. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise incredible curves and share their admiration for the influencer.

Loading...

“Constantly breaking [Instagram],” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“This must be the best photoshoot ever for you right?” another fan asked.

“Just fell off my chair at the bar,” a third fan chimed in.