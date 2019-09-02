Adrienne Bailon Stuns In A Nude Cut-Out Swimsuit Alongside Bikini-Clad Sister Claudette

Adrienne and sister Claudette had jaws dropping in their new swimwear photos.

Adrienne Bailon is showing off her beach body in new shots with her stunning sister, Claudette Bailon. The gorgeous 35-year-old actress, singer, and co-host of The Real shared a new slideshow upload with her millions of followers on September 1 as she promoted a special Labor Day sale of her jewelry collection, XIXI.

The moving upload featured several photos of Adrienne and Claudette together on the beach as they rocked very similar nude swimwear looks as well as a solo shot of Claudette lounging on the sand.

Adrienne (who’s also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton) rocked a strapless cut-out bathing suit version of the ensemble that showed off her impressive abs, while her 39-year-old sister showed off her own toned body as she appeared to wear the bikini version of the muted look.

The genetically blessed sisters had some very sultry stares in the snaps as they posed together with the picturesque blue sea visible in the background behind them. Both rocked some beachy waves for the swimwear snap, while also wearing and promoting pieces from XIXI.

The comments section of the upload was overrun with sweet comments from Adrienne’s followers as her 4.5 million followers.

“You both are beautiful,” one fan told the duo, while a second commented on the upload, “Yessss Im here for the sibling shoot!!! You guys are so gorgeous!”

Another wrote, “My best celebrity sisters. How they love and support each other is [priceless].”

While her latest look at her beach body came to show off pieces from XIXI, Adrienne hasn’t exactly shied away from showing off her body confidence in her swimwear on multiple occasions in the past.

As The Inquisitr shared back in July, the gorgeous TV personality was showing some serious skin during a very sunny trip to the Spanish island of Ibiza as she proudly flaunted her bikini body on social media.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that Adrienne — who shot to fame as part of The Cheetah Girls — had fans floored by just how much younger than her 35 years she looked while rocking another neon bikini.

As for how she got the amazing body she was showing off in the jaw dropping snaps, Adrienne previously shared some of her health and fitness tips with Fitness Magazine, where she admitted that she likes to invest in good workout clothes to help her stay motivated.

“You feel better when you look better while exercising. I get inspired to go to the gym if I feel good in my workout clothes,” she said.

“I get up at 5 a.m. to hit the treadmill and don’t stop working toward my goals—in all areas of life—until I hit the pillow,” Adrienne added. “There are so many things I want to accomplish and I don’t want to have any regrets!”