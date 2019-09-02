Is Costco Open On Labor Day? Here Are The Hours

Those looking to do some Costco shopping on Labor Day will have to change their plans.

While many national retailers are offering some big deals to entice shoppers one last time before the unofficial end of summer, Costco will be one of the very few not opening its doors on Labor Day. The bulk retailer will be closed for the entire day, Al.com noted.

The closure could be a bit fitting for the store’s employees. As the U.S. Department of Labor noted, the Labor Day holiday is a celebration of the American worker.

“Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country,” the department noted.

Costco is one of the few retailers that actually follows through by offering its employees a day off for the end-of-summer holiday.

Shoppers who need to pick up a few things for Labor Day cookouts or get the final back-to-school items for the kids will have plenty of non-Costco options. Other retail chains like Target and Walmart are open and operating on normal hours on Monday.

There are some others joining Costco in closing on Labor Day, however. Because it is a federal holiday, nearly all government offices will be closed, including post offices and DMV locations.

But shoppers looking to stock up on bulk food and essentials at Costco will be out of luck. That includes those looking to take advantage of the big box retailer’s strange new deal on cheese. As CNN reported, Costco just introduced a new item for people who like a little something extra on their pasta or pizza — a 72-pound wheel of imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The report noted that the cheese is aged 24 months and imported from Italy.

As the report noted, the deal is a huge one, but comes with a big price as well.

“At $899.99, the wheel of cheese doesn’t come cheap — but no matter how you slice it, it will still save you money in the end,” the report noted. “The Costco cheese works out to 78 cents per ounce. Regular 7-ounce wedges of Parmigiano-Reggiano at the supermarket can cost around $1.30 per ounce or more.”

But with Costco locations closed down for Labor Day, cheese shoppers will have to wait until Tuesday to take advantage of this deal.