Charli XCX Flaunts Booty On Stage: ‘This Is My A**! Come See It On Tour!’

Charli XCX is gearing up for the release of her new album and upcoming tour and has decided to share an eye-catching post to get herself noticed on Instagram.

The “Break the Rules” songstress shared a photo of herself wearing black thigh-high boots, black hotpants, and a bra with a fishnet garment over the top. XCX is facing the back of the stage, giving the crowd an eyeful of her booty as she flaunts her behind.

For her caption, Charli mentions that she is going on tour and that her fans should go visit her “a**.”

Within a day, the photo racked up over 122,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“only bought a ticket for ur a** nothing else,” one user wrote.

“queen of sales and marketing,” another shared.

“queen of not giving a f*ck,” a third mentioned.

“Now that’s worth the price of a first row ticket!” a fourth fan insisted.

“Okay but how can you say no to an offer like this,” a fifth follower commented.

Her third studio album, Charli, will be released worldwide on September 13 via Atlantic Records and will consist of 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations, according to her Instagram post.

The full tracklist is as follows:

“Next Level” “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira “1999” featuring Troye Sivan “Click” featuring Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” featuring Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” featuring Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” featuring Clairo and Yaeji “2099” featuring Troye Sivan

So far, “1999” featuring Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo, “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens, “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira, and “Warm” featuring HAIM were released and racked up millions of streams on Spotify.

To support the album, she will embark on her own tour, which is set to visit two continents. It will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October.

On Spotify, XCX has over 15 million monthly listeners, making her the 169th most-played artist in the world.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of high-profile names, including BTS, Iggy Azalea, Ty Dolla $ign, Tove Lo, and David Guetta, to name a few.

She recently teamed up with Pabllo Vittar on the track “Flash Pose,” which has racked up over 12.2 million plays.

To keep up with what Charli is up to, follow her Instagram account.