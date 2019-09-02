Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Revealing Top And PVC Pants In Sultry New Snap

Emily Ratajkowski looks breathtakingly stunning in her latest photo shoot for Kerastase.

The model is one of the hair care brand’s ambassadors, and she did not disappoint in their latest collaboration. She worked with iconic fashion photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, and the result came out as fabulous as expected. The black and white photos showcased Emrata’s natural beauty, as well as her incredibly fit body and ample assets. She posted one of the snaps from their latest shoot on her Instagram page, garnering a lot of praise from her followers.

In the photo, she is seen posing in a revealing skintight black top that not only allowed her to showcase some major skin, but also highlighted her famous attributes. The long sleeve top featured padded shoulders and a beautiful open back, and she paired it with some sexy high-waist black PVC pants, which hugged her tiny waist and pert booty like a glove. She also sported some rings across her fingers but other than that her minimalist look stood on its own without the need of exuberant accessories.

However, it may have been Emily’s new hairstyle that captivated the audiences more than anything. She ditched her signature California-style, kind of purposefully disheveled and layered locks for a super sleek and straight over-the-shoulder hairstyle with a center part for this shoot, but kept her classic brunette color. Furthermore, the Inamorata Woman founder appeared to be sporting very minimal makeup, aside from some eyeliner and a touch of lip gloss.

Luckily for fans, Kerastase posted lots more photos and videos from the shoot on their official Instagram page, dubbing the model “captivating and irresistible.” The goal was to promote a new product, which the brand is set to drop very soon, and which they promise will “instantly resurface and transform your hair without heaviness.”

Emily’s fans clearly approved of the new post, which garnered nearly 640,000 likes and over 1360 comments in less than a day. Many of the actress’s 24 million followers, famous and non-famous alike, also rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

Fashion designer Zac Posen and Spanish singer Rosalia simply left her some heart emojis, while model and activist Ebonee Davis wrote, “Gorgeous!!” One online user commented, “One of my favorites so far… so chic and iconic,” while another person chimed in, “I mean…. I am floored.” She also received all sorts of flattering comments such as “Muse,” “Gorgeous” and “Queen” repeatedly, as well as comments in different languages from fans all around the world.