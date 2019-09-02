‘Big Brother’ Fans React To Crying Christie Murphy As She Faces Fourth Week In A Row On The Block

The emotional 'BB21' player has mastered the crying game.

Big Brother fans have watched Christie Murphy game her way off of the chopping block three weeks in a row, but could it be game over for her with this week’s double eviction?

The savvy Big Brother 21 star is in hot water again after foolishly assuming childhood pal Tommy Bracco would win Head of Household and save them both. Instead, Tommy cut a safety deal with eventual HOH winner Jackson Michie, and that deal did not include his ride or die, Christie, per Entertainment Weekly.

With a promise to Tommy on the line, Jackson told Christie he needs to cash in on his pawn deal with her, but he promised her that she was indeed just a pawn and that Jessica Milagros is his target. It didn’t take long for Christie to figure out that Jackson and his Big Brother showmance Holly Allen must have been working with Cliff Hogg and Nicole Anthony after Jackson told her they’ll “play it by ear” regarding who’ll go home if Jessica wins the Power of Veto and is forced to put Cliff on the block.

While Christie is a savvy player — her performance on Taco Tuesday was Oscar-worthy — her crying game is wearing thin with viewers.

Big Brother legend Evel Dick Donato even took to Twitter to blast Christie for throwing the all-important horror-themed Head of Household competition after assuming Tommy would win it for her.

“Christie: I don’t need to win, blah, blah, blah, Universe, blah, blah, blah…” Donato tweeted. “B*tch, you’ve been OTB 2 weeks in a row and now you say (after the comp is over, in the DR) you don’t need to win HOH? F**k you.”

Other Big Brother fans have also had enough of Christie’s constant crying. Indeed, the Big Brother superfan knows the game, but she wears her emotions on her sleeve, which could definitely cost her. Fans can see some of the reactions to Christie’s crying below.

I wonder how people like Christie & other BB criers get through a regular day of life.. Line at the bank, she cries.

Someone cuts her off, she cries.

Wrong order at the drive thru, she cries.

Pulls in at the gas station, gas tank is on the other side, she cries. So over her… — EvelDick (@EvelDick) August 24, 2019

#BigBrother21 #BigBrother I can’t be the only one that hits the skip button when Christie starts talking ???? she’s so annoying — BerrySlim (@StillBerrySlim) September 2, 2019

Big Brother may love Christie, but I sure don’t. I hate players who are chill when they’re safe and crybabies when they’re OTB. #bb21 — Jodie with an IE (@crimsonrambler) September 2, 2019

Christie when she was on the block with Sis "Ill do anything, I'll be a pawn, anything to stay". The following two weeks she's shocked when asked to be a pawn and cries for 72 hours. #BigBrother — Brody (@ReallyBrody) September 2, 2019

If Christie survives again I will lose it. She is so annoying, paranoid, cries over everything and doesn't understand the easiest concepts. #BigBrother — Brody (@ReallyBrody) September 2, 2019

I’m not sure there has ever been a bigger cry baby than Christie in the history of BB. I’m SO tired of her. There is a damn good reason she has been on the block four times. Time for her permanent jury nap. @CBSBigBrother @BBSuperFan04 @BB21Updates — Hemlock (@Hemlock07874784) September 2, 2019

Of course, Christie is also getting support from some past Big Brother players. Andy Herren, the winner of the 15th season of the CBS reality show, blasted “sexist idiots” for not favoring Christie over Jackson.

In addition, Big Brother Season 20 winner Josh Martinez has given props to Christie, as has Big Brother fan favorite Janelle Pierzina, as can be seen by their tweets below.

I love Christie. I don’t even care that she cry’s too much. ????????That????????is ????????how ????????you ????????play????????BB. Give it to them beautiful! #ihopeuwin #BB21 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 23, 2019

Say what you want about Christie but she has been on the block 3 times and has been safe. She is doing something right. #bb21 — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) August 30, 2019

Christie will be the most memorable houseguest of this season like it or not ???????? #bb21 — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) September 2, 2019

I truly cannot fathom how millions of people are watching the same show/feeds I am and liking Jackson more than Christie. I’m not even gonna sugar coat it: Many, many Big Brother fans are sexist idiots and will forgive a straight white male while demonizing a strong woman. #BB21 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) September 1, 2019

Fans can see one of Christie Murphy’s crying spells on Big Brother 21 below.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesday and Thursdays on CBS.